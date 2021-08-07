HUNT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21.37 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $37.85 million and $21.37 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00860859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00099758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040944 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

