Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.29.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE HII traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.58. The company had a trading volume of 156,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.02.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.