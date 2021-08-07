Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.29.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,065,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,428,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HII traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.58. The company had a trading volume of 156,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

