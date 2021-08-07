Hush (HUSH) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $407.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00302508 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00132463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00150486 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002881 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

