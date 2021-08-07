Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 33.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$30.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

