Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.17.

HYFM opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -333.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

