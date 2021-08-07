Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Moelis & Company 24.34% 78.25% 30.03%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hywin and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Moelis & Company 0 6 1 0 2.14

Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $54.57, indicating a potential downside of 9.11%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than Hywin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hywin and Moelis & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $181.49 million 0.99 $14.99 million N/A N/A Moelis & Company $943.28 million 4.07 $178.83 million $2.91 20.63

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Hywin on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

