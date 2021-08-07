I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $522.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00384565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003339 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.28 or 0.01089399 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,031,833 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

