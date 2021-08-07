Ian El Mokadem Acquires 10,000 Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 10,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,400 ($73,686.96).

LON RWS opened at GBX 586.50 ($7.66) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 578.78. RWS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 45.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

RWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

