iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Hits $309.19 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $309.19 million and $57.77 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00008785 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.56 or 0.00893127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00101036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00042134 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

