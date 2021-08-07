IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,020 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,830. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $461.79 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $470.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

