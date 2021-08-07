IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 7,061 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

