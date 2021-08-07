IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Insulet by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,864,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.57.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $275.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.78. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $192.98 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,119.31 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

