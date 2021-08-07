IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

