IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,705 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $137.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.