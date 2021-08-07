IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$50.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.25.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGM. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$28.88 and a 12-month high of C$46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.28.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
