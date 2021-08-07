IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$50.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGM. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$28.88 and a 12-month high of C$46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.28.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

