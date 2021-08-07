iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ILIAY. Berenberg Bank lowered iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC lowered iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. iliad presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

iliad stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18. iliad has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.84%.

iliad Company Profile

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

