Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $355.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $386.05.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $18.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.24. 831,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,813. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 808.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Illumina by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

