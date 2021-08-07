Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $365.95

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $365.95 or 0.00839369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $232.31 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00148337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00157811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,628.50 or 1.00070155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.68 or 0.00813530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

