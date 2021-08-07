IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

IMI stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. IMI has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.