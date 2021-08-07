Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.40.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$34.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.06 billion and a PE ratio of -64.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.46.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

