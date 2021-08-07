Impreso (OTCMKTS:ZCOM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Impreso, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZCOM)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96.

About Impreso (OTCMKTS:ZCOM)

Impreso, Inc manufactures and distributes various paper and film products for commercial and home use in the United States and internationally. Its products include engineering rolls, wide format ink jet media, desk top ink jet media, computer paper, jumbo laser rolls, laser cut sheets, thermal fax paper, copy paper, POS, add rolls, ribbons, cleaning cards, and laser and inkjet cartridges, as well as labels, tags, and tickets.

