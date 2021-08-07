Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 139.65%.

ICD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 56,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,519. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 51,717.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.01% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

