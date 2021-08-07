Independence Realty Trust, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRT. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

IRT stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

