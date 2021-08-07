Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ISMAY stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. Indra Sistemas has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

