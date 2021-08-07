Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.
IFNNY stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $41.38. 59,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,812. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
