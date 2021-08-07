Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

IFNNY stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $41.38. 59,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,812. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.