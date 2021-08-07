Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.46.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
