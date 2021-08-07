Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.