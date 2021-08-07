Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $11.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.45. The company had a trading volume of 287,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,489. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.31. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $230.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

