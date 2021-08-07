Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.97% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

