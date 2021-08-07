Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.42 million, a PE ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 2.13. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth about $317,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.