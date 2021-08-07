Insider Buying: Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Insider Purchases £8,500 in Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) insider Richard Owen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,105.30).

LON AEO opened at GBX 33.15 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.81. Aeorema Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.70 ($0.52). The firm has a market cap of £3.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

