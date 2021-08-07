Insider Buying: Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Insider Purchases £8,500 in Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) insider Richard Owen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,105.30).
LON AEO opened at GBX 33.15 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.81. Aeorema Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.70 ($0.52). The firm has a market cap of £3.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89.
About Aeorema Communications
