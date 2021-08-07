Insider Buying: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Purchases 1,900 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BHE opened at $26.49 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $433,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 133,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.