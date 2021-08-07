Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires 10 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) per share, with a total value of £155 ($202.51).

On Monday, July 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29) per share, with a total value of £139.77 ($182.61).

On Monday, June 7th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($21.31) per share, with a total value of £163.10 ($213.09).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,587 ($20.73) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,556.27.

CBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

