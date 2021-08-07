Insider Buying: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.32 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

