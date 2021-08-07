Insider Buying: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EFSC opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.