Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OCFC opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

