Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Buys C$53,800.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,254,361.68.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.02. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.18 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

