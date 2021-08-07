Insider Selling: ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Sells $28,050.00 in Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $28,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACNB opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

