Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Apple by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 27,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.