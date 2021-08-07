Insider Selling: AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin P. O’shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00.

NYSE:AVB opened at $228.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.97. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 876,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after buying an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.18.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

