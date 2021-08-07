Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CTO Sells 80,530 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith A. Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Keith A. Bentley sold 49,769 shares of Bentley Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $3,045,365.11.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of Bentley Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $5,102,466.40.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.27. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

