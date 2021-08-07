Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells 211,800 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,869,973.72.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.23. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$6.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.21.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

