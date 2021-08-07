Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Sells 12,877 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CERS opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.20. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 60.20% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 3,062,266 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,499,000 after buying an additional 2,291,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,820,000 after buying an additional 2,177,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $8,674,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 833,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

