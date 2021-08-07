Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $814,150.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $756,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $164.28 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.89.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

