Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $814,150.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $756,950.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00.
NASDAQ CNXC opened at $164.28 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.89.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Featured Article: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.