Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Sells $13,406.40 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $13,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,826.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NVST stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after buying an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 196,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $67,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,783,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

