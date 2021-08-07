Insider Selling: Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Sells 59,332 Shares of Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52).

Kerry Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of Experian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total transaction of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28).

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,099 ($40.49) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,911.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,288 ($42.96).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,830 ($36.97).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

