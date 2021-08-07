Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 3,069 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $104,438.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.47. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NETGEAR by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

