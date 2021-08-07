Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Sells $7,310,000.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew Friend also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40.
Shares of NKE stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.89 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.07. The company has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
