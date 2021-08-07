Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Sells $7,310,000.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Friend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.89 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.07. The company has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

