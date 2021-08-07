Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells 470 Shares of Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $362.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $64,297,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

