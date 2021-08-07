Insider Selling: NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Insider Sells £21,800 in Stock

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) insider Rob Andrew sold 10,000 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

Shares of NWF Group stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 211.55. NWF Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The firm has a market cap of £105.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get NWF Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.