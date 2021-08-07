Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $157.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

